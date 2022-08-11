Sandy High School baseball heading to Babe Ruth World Series

SANDY Ore. (KPTV) – The Sandy Pack Baseball Team is headed east to the Babe Ruth World Series. Prior to taking off to chase down a dream in Virginia, the 15U boys had FOX 12′s Nick Krupke out to practice in the shadow of Mt. hood.

“This year is just going to come with a lot more maturity and experience,” says Sandy High School sophomore Nate Reel.

The Sandy pack are back-to-back Pacific Northwest regional champs who know the place to be is on the diamond with an eye on Mt. hood and doing good in the neighborhood.

“There’s not much to do here. Go around, we got Gresham that close, got the Mountain... everyone lives close so, fun to hang out. Got places to be,” SHSH junior Hunter Dunham says.

The band of baseball brothers are safe in the home of the Pioneers.

“One of the things that makes us unique is we all go to Sandy High School. I think that is really special,” Reel says. “Especially because we are all similar age. That is really uncommon in baseball these days.”

Calm and cool, the Pack jets back east to meet Virginia and the 15U Babe Ruth World Series, this after going 1-and-3 a year ago in the series in Iowa.

“We’ve been practicing like two weeks since that last game in the World Series,” says SHS junior Cole Younger. “We took two weeks off, we got a couple of football guys, a couple of basketball guys but other than that we pretty much have all been there year-round.”

Going around the horn on these dog days of summer just like half the squad has done since those core memories of elementary seasons together.

“I think it is really important to go and show what kind of people we are and keep our high class along with our high-class attitudes and who we are as people,” Reel says.

The pack are the people for all of Sandy as the boys are headed 45 minutes south of the nation’s capital where the top six teams advance to the championship bracket.

“The Northwest is a huge area, we are representing a lot,” Younger says. “We are representing a lot of people out here. To represent Sandy, it’s huge because this community supports us so much. It just blows my mind how much this community supports us.”

