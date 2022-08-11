Teen and 20-year-old cousin missing from Douglas Co.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 20-year-old Delmagene “Dallas” Elvira Smith and her 15-year-old cousin, Charlize Gibson.

Police said Smith was reported missing on Wednesday, and that Smith and Gibson may be together.

Smith was last seen leaving her residence on Sunday evening and her abandoned vehicle was found Monday on Cow Creek Road.

Smith prefers the name “Dallas” and is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 248 pounds, has green eyes and brown hair. Her clothing is unknown.

Gibson is as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 135 pounds, has brown hair with red highlights and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a backless white and black shirt, long jean shorts, and black high-top shoes.

If you have any information about where Smith or Gibson are, police ask that you call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at (541) 440-4471 and reference case #22-3326.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.