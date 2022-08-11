University of Oregon president accepts new job at Northwestern
EVANSTON, Ill. (KPTV) - University of Oregon President Michael H. Schill has accepted a new job as the president of Northwestern University, the college outside of Chicago announced on Thursday.
Schill has been the leader of UO since 2015 and previously served as the dean and Harry N. Wyatt Professor of Law at the University of Chicago Law School, the dean of the UCLA School of Law, and was a chaired professor at NYU and the University of Pennsylvania, according to a statement by Northwestern University.
“I am thrilled, honored and humbled to join Northwestern, one of the world’s most prominent universities,” Schill said in the statement. “Northwestern has a long tradition of educating the brightest minds and pushing the boundaries of research and innovation.”
Earlier this summer, Schill spoke at UO’s graduation ceremony where he was booed by many in the audience.
