Unsolved Marion County murder: Family of victim still seeking answers

MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A murder in rural Marion County nearly a year ago leaves a family still searching for answers.

On Aug. 13, 2021, 26-year-old Travis Juetten and his wife were both brutally stabbed in their home in the middle of the night. Deputies responded to the scene at about 3:00 a.m. that day in the area of Howell Prairie Road and Hazelgreen Road near Silverton.

Travis died in the attack and his wife was seriously hurt.

A year later, Marion County Sheriff’s Office detectives are still trying to hunt down the person or people responsible for the murder of Travis Juetten.

The Juetten family is offering a large reward for anyone who comes forward with information about Travis’ murder.

“When this happened, I would’ve never believed it in a million years,” said Myra Juetten, Travis’ mother. “Travis was just an amazing man, so we are really struggling because we don’t have answers.”

Juetten remembers her son as a calm and compassionate person with a big heart.

“He was kind to anybody, especially animals,” said Juetten. “He was 100 percent vegan because he couldn’t bear to have an animal killed for food. When you talk to Travis, he just was a gentle soul.”

Juetten tells us Travis loved living in Oregon after growing up in Southern California. She says Travis was planning on going back to school to get a business degree, and had big plans for the future. His love for life and those around him, leaving his mother, family, and detectives puzzled at the seemingly random nature of his murder.

“As a mother, I cannot understand what Travis could have possibly done to have somebody do what they did to him,” said Juetten.

About a month ago, the Juetten family announced they will be giving a $50,000 reward to anyone who comes forward with information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the person who killed Travis.

More information can be found on justicefortravis.com. Anyone with information regarding the investigation may contact Marion County Sheriff’s Office Detective Jessica Van Horn at JVanHorn@co.marion.or.us or (503) 584-6211 or text TIPMCSO to 847411.

