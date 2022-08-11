WARM AFTERNOONS & COOL NIGHTS, HEAT WAVE NEXT WEEK

It’s a cool and mostly clear start to our Thursday across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Yesterday turned out to be a pleasant day with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s. Don’t expect to see as many clouds today. Patchy low clouds will make a brief appearance this morning, followed by abundant sunshine and high temperatures in the mid 80s. A more pronounced marine layer will surge in both Friday and Saturday mornings, which will lead to slightly cooler afternoons in the low 80s. I mentioned this on Wednesday: the Pacific Northwest will be in the “goldilocks zone” (for lack of a better term) between today and Sunday. A cooler weather system will be situated to our northwest, and a hot high pressure system will be focused to our southeast. Highs should remain in the 80s through Sunday, with overnight lows in the upper 50s / low 60s.

Confidence is growing that a prolonged heat wave is on the way next week. The high pressure system to our southeast will start to build across the Pacific Northwest between early to midweek. This will lead to a big warm up, and unfortunately, this system will basically park itself over the region for 5-7 days. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s Monday and Tuesday, and will likely soar into the upper 90s by Wednesday. The hottest days next week should be between Wednesday and Friday. At least one of those afternoons could hit or exceed 100 degrees.

Enjoy the next several days with warm afternoons and cool nights!

