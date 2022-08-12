50% off cat and kitten adoptions at Portland shelter this weekend

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon Humane Society will be offering a 50% discount on adoption fees for cats and kittens this Saturday and Sunday at their Portland campus, OHS announced Friday.

The Portland shelter has more than 150 cats currently, and they need room for more.

“Our kennels are full of so many wonderful cats and kittens who need homes and we know that for every one we send home, more are waiting to come in,” said Eleena Fikhman, OHS Adoptions Manager. “This community loves animals, and we need the public’s help so that we can help even more cats and kittens.”

50% off cat and kitten adoptions at Portland shelter Aug. 13 & 14. (Oregon Humane Society)

All pets from OHS have up-to-date vaccines, have been spayed or neutered and microchipped.

“You can access a certificate for a free health exam with participating veterinarians and coupons from Mud Bay on our website,” OHS said.

The promotion will only be available at the OHS location at 1067 Northeast Columbia Blvd., and adoptions are by appointment only. Appointments, including same-day appointments, are available every day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Visit the Oregon Humane Society website for a list of available pets and to schedule an appointment.

