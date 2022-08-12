Beaverton School District updates COVID-19 protocols for upcoming school year

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - On Thursday, Beaverton School District promoted changes to its Covid-19 protocols on social media for this upcoming school year.

Masks are optional for students, and if a student tests positive for Covid, they must isolate at home for 5 days. They can return to school after 5 days if they are fever free for 24 hours. Before, students had to provide a negative test to return. Notably, BSD will not be participating in a weekly PCR testing program with OHSU this school year.

Beaverton parent April Barrat and her kids are enjoying the last several weeks of summer vacation. She says scaled back Covid-19 protocols like optional masking will make her kids’ classroom experience much easier.

“For my kids personally, they are in the Spanish immersion school so it’s been really hard for them to pick up the language as they’ve been through this entire year,” said Barrat. “So I think masks being optional is really fantastic.”

BSD will still offer on-site testing upon request. On Facebook, a spokesperson for the district said the OHSU partnership program is being discontinued because it was difficult for some families who had chosen to participate to meet the weekly testing requirements, and manage the testing process at home. Another BSD parent feels families can determine the best course of action for testing.

“We have the home test kits,” said Armita Ball. “If they’re sick, we’ll be able to test them to see if they have Covid or not.

If a student tests positive for Covid-19, the districts website says parents of students at that school will be notified without the positive student being identified.

Other Portland area school districts did not immediately return request for comment or said they’re still finalizing this year’s plans.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.