Cooler With Morning Clouds Friday & Saturday

A nice day out there and temperatures turned very warm! Highs in Troutdale nearly hit 90°, while Portland also topped out in the upper 80s.

Expect to see clear skies through the night, but overnight we’ll see some clouds starting to build as we get close to morning. Tomorrow morning is going to be another cloudy start. We’ll see those clouds gradually clearing to a sunny afternoon in the Willamette Valley and along the coast. This will keep temperatures cooler, with highs in the low 80s for Portland. East of the Cascades, it will be a sunny and hot day. We will see similar conditions Saturday, with temperatures about the same.

By Sunday we will see temperatures starting to climb and sunny skies. Highs will likely be in the mid to upper 80s, similar to today. Once we start next week, we are looking at another extended heatwave most likely. It could begin Monday with high temperatures right around 90s. Expect mid 90s Tuesday and upper 90s on Wednesday, that being our best chance to hit triple digits, if that were to happen. Thursday we will be back into the mid 90s, but with more partly cloudy skies.

Stay safe as the heat returns!

