Fallen tree limbs knock out power to PGE customers on Sauvie Island
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:29 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Power outages have been reported on Sauvie Island after tree limbs fell on power lines early Friday morning.
Portland General Electric reports the power outage began just after 1 a.m. Tree limbs snapped from a tree in the 18100 block of Northwest Sauvie Island Road and brought down some power lines.
People should avoid the area at this time.
Just before 6:30 a.m., PGE was reporting 228 customers were affected by the outage.
PGE says they expect to have the power restored at about 9 a.m. on Friday.
