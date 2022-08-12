Fallen tree limbs knock out power to PGE customers on Sauvie Island

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Power outages have been reported on Sauvie Island after tree limbs fell on power lines early Friday morning.

Portland General Electric reports the power outage began just after 1 a.m. Tree limbs snapped from a tree in the 18100 block of Northwest Sauvie Island Road and brought down some power lines.

People should avoid the area at this time.

Downed power lines on Sauvie Island (KPTV)

Just before 6:30 a.m., PGE was reporting 228 customers were affected by the outage.

PGE says they expect to have the power restored at about 9 a.m. on Friday.

