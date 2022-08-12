Fallen tree limbs knock out power to PGE customers on Sauvie Island

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Power outages have been reported on Sauvie Island after tree limbs fell on power lines early Friday morning.

Portland General Electric reports the power outage began just after 1 a.m. Tree limbs snapped from a tree in the 18100 block of Northwest Sauvie Island Road and brought down some power lines.

People should avoid the area at this time.

Just before 6:30 a.m., PGE was reporting 228 customers were affected by the outage.

PGE says they expect to have the power restored at about 9 a.m. on Friday.

