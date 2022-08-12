Hailstorm damages property in eastern Oregon.

WALLOWA COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A hail storm passed through Wallowa County in northeastern Oregon causing significant damage on Thursday.

The thunderstorm warning began around 3 p.m. and was in effect until roughly 4:45 p.m.

In a tweet sent at 4:30 p.m., the National Weather Service Boise warned of the passing storm with hail potentially up to 1″ in size and 60 mph winds.

⛈️⚠️Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Ada County, Southeastern Canyon County, Northwestern Owyhee County until 6:00 PM MDT. Large Hail up to 1" is possible with this storm with wind gusts up to 60 MPH. #idwx pic.twitter.com/ddOUGIusSN — NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) August 11, 2022

Crazy Times here in Wallowa in Eastern Oregon. We had an EF3 Tornado with huge hail. Looks like Shotgun blasts everywhere! My city Enterprise was ok but my in-laws weren’t! pic.twitter.com/VxD0rQDePB — bruce eien (@bruceeien) August 12, 2022

Residents of Eastern Oregon shared photos following the hailstorm showing broken window shields, fallen tree branches and damage to buildings.

Baseball size hail blew out the windows in the west side of my daughter’s house in Wallowa. Widespread damage to vehicles etc. pic.twitter.com/qnZ4d9uL17 — Stuart Tomlinson (@slabtownstu) August 11, 2022

