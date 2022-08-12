Hailstorm damages property in eastern Oregon
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 8:59 PM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WALLOWA COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A hail storm passed through Wallowa County in northeastern Oregon causing significant damage on Thursday.
The thunderstorm warning began around 3 p.m. and was in effect until roughly 4:45 p.m.
In a tweet sent at 4:30 p.m., the National Weather Service Boise warned of the passing storm with hail potentially up to 1″ in size and 60 mph winds.
Residents of Eastern Oregon shared photos following the hailstorm showing broken window shields, fallen tree branches and damage to buildings.
