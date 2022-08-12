Happy Valley women to celebrate 100th and 102nd birthdays

HAPPY VALLEY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two women in Happy Valley will be celebrating a big milestone next week.

For many, the idea of turning 100 years old is pretty major, but 99-year-old Lillian Freeman thinks otherwise. Her birthday is next week.

“I would not prescribe 100 years old to anybody, not if they can’t see or hear,” Freeman said.

It’s also no sweat to Irma Westrell, who’s turning 102 next week.

“That’s normal passage of time, I’ve lived all these years,” Westrell said.

Westrell’s lived quite a full life, she’s worked for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Navy, but she said those jobs aren’t what she’s most proud of in her life.

“The doctor told us we’re too old to have kids, so we had three in three years. That was a handful, and too much, and we should’ve known that would be a handful but that’s, I think, the best thing I did was have three kids,” Westrell said.

Freeman’s pride and joy is her family too - she has seven grandkids and nine great-grandkids.

“They are exceptional and I’m just very proud of everything they’ve ever accomplished,” she said.

As for life advice? Here’s what they had to say:

“Just enjoy life, that’s all I can say,” Freeman said.

“Keep your nose to the grindstone and do a good job is about the only thing and a lot of things will fall into place,” Westrell said.

They’re both celebrating their birthdays with family and friends, which they’re very excited about.

