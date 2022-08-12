Man dead after crash with semi-truck on HWY 95

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:05 AM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MALHEUR COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died after a crash on Highway 95 Wednesday afternoon, near milepost 59, according to Oregon State Police.

At around 3:45 p.m., 27-year-old Derric Williams was driving a Mitsubishi SUV with four passengers southbound from Fort McDermitt. For unknown reasons, Williams crossed into the northbound lane and crashed into a Peterbilt Semi-Truck.

Emergency personnel pronounced Williams dead at the scene. The four passengers in the car, two adults and two children, were taken to the hospital through an air ambulance. Their injuries are not yet known.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

Highway 95 was closed for about five hours. Oregon State Police is still investigating the cause of the crash.

