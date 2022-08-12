Man found in ‘serious condition’ in Vancouver field; suspect in custody

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department took a Vancouver man into custody after another man was sent to the hospital in serious condition Thursday.

Vancouver P.D. says officers arrived in the 2700 block of NE Arnold Road just after 4:30 p.m. on reports of an injured man, laying in a field.

Investigators with the Vancouver P.D. learned the suspect in the attack was Jordan A. Spisla, a Vancouver man living nearby to where the injured man was found.

Police responded to Spisla’s home and arrested him without incident. He was charged with second-degree attempted murder and booked into the Clark County Jail.

The Vancouver P.D.’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating the case.

