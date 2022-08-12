Operator hospitalized after construction equipment tips over at OHSU

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A construction worker has been hospitalized after a piece of equipment tipped over on the Oregon Health & Science University campus Friday morning.

Portland Fire & Rescue responded to the incident at about 10:45 a.m. at 545 Southwest Campus Drive. PF&R said construction equipment weighing about 100,000 pounds tipped over, trapping the operator inside.

Crews worked to extricate the victim. PF&R said the victim was taken to a trauma center but the extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

No other details have been released by PF&R at this time.

This is developing news FOX 12 will update this story as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.