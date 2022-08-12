Passenger dies in rollover crash on I-205 in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - One person died and another was injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 205 in Vancouver on Thursday evening.

The crash happened at about 8:18 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-205 near milepost 29. Washington State Patrol said an investigation revealed a 2003 Ford F-150 was northbound when it went off the roadway to the left, rolled and came to a rest in the grassy median.

The passenger in the truck, identified as a 62-year-old man from Corbett, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, identified as 48-year-old Nora Kintz, from Ridgefield, was taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center for treatment of unknown injuries.

WSP says impairment is a factor in the crash and charges are pending. The investigation is ongoing.

