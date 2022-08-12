Police seize 500 pounds, 11,416 marijuana plants following black market investigation.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police served three related search warrants following an investigation into black market marijuana exports, Oregon State Police announced Friday.

Police said they seized and destroyed 500 pounds and 11,416 marijuana plants from two illegal farms in Jackson County on Thursday.

The first farm was at the 1200 block of Yankee Creek Road, Eagle Point. They found 26 large greenhouses containing 5,024 marijuana plants.

The second farm was at the 100 block of Trout Way, Medford. The farm included two industrial warehouses with sophisticated hydroponic operations and was growing 6,392 illegal marijuana plants.

