Polk County man sentenced after attacking police officer with metal wrench

POLK COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A Polk County man was sentenced to a mandatory 90 months in prison after striking a police officer in the head with a metal pipe wrench, officials say.

The Polk County D.A.’s Office said Dallas Police Department was responding to a domestic disturbance on Jan. 2022 at the home of 32-year-old Bryan Lee Beninger. Officers determined Beninger had physically assaulted his wife and when attempting to arrest him, Beninger struck an officer in the head with a large metal pipe wrench.

On Thursday, Beninger was sentenced to 90 months in prison for attempted first-degree murder and fourth-degree felony assault constituting domestic violence. Beninger will be required to serve 15 additional months in prison for previous outstanding warrants back-to-back with his 90-month sentencing.

Polk County D.A. says due to Oregon’s Ballot Measure 11 minimum mandatory sentencing law, Beninger will be ineligible for any form of early release or sentence reduction.

