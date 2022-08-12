SEASONABLE WEATHER THROUGH SUNDAY, TURNING HOT NEXT WEEK

It’s a cloudy start to the day along much of the coastline, and that marine stratus is attempting to surge inland. Expect to see morning clouds across portions of our western valleys, followed by mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Temperatures should be about 3-5 degrees cooler than Thursday, topping out in the low to mid 80s. The marine layer will push back inland tonight and early Saturday. Clouds will be a bit more stubborn to clear out, so we should top out closer to 80 degrees Saturday afternoon.

A cool upper level low has been parked offshore of the Pacific Northwest for much of this week. Between Saturday and Sunday, that system will lift northward over British Columbia, allowing high pressure to build in from the southeast. This high pressure system will be responsible for our next big warm up. Most signs still point to a heat wave for a good chunk of our next workweek. Monday will be a borderline hot day with high temperatures getting close to 90 degrees. Highs should climb well into the 90s both Tuesday and Wednesday.

The forecast gets a bit more tricky between late Wednesday and Thursday. The position of the high pressure system should help pull some monsoonal moisture in from the south. There could also be a bit of wildfire smoke (depending on how fires are evolving in southern Oregon and northern California). More cloud cover obviously means less sunshine, so temps should start to dip on Thursday. For now, we are expecting highs in the low 90s. Moisture advection will make it feel more muggy, and will also lead to warmer nights. Overnight lows may struggle to fall into the 60s for a couple of days.

Enjoy the next few days of cooler conditions!

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.