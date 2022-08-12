‘Treat truck’ belonging to Petunia’s Pies & Pastries stolen in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is looking for FOX 12′s Most Wanted who stole a van from a local café.

Lisa Clark, the owner of Petunia’s Pies & Pastries, said their “treat truck,” which was used to deliver pies, cookies and other vegan and gluten free pastries, was stolen from a parking lot on Southeast 7th and Southeast Main sometime between 6 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.

Clark started her baking business from the ground up a dozen years ago.

“Well, this van, it seems silly, it’s just a van but it was my very first purchase I made back in 2009. It was just me starting out,” she said. “It became my delivery van. I used it to work all my farmers markets on my own, the first year.”

The business now delivers to 80 different retailers and has its own brick and mortar store in southwest Portland.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the trusty delivery truck evolved into a treat truck.

“Turned it into kind of like an ice cream truck but for pastries, and we drive around town, go to different parks and hoods and sell our goods that way,” said Clark. “It’s really evolved. It’s been with us a long time, its seen a lot of things.”

FOX 12 asked Clark if she was worried the van has already been stripped down or taken apart.

“Oh yeah, totally. You know, I have no doubt in my mind there’s all kind of things that could have happened to it by now, but trying to stay positive and hope for the best,” she said.

The van is a 1999 Econoline with Oregon license plate number XMM416. It also has the Petunia’s Pies & Pastries logo on the side.

If Clark has to replace the van, she will buy a newer delivery van which she figures will cost her between $50,000 to $75,000.

Anyone who sees the Petunia’s Pies & Pastries treat truck is asked to call Portland police.

