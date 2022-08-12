Warm & Cloudier Start to Weekend

Today ended up being a beautiful one in Portland and temperatures have remained warm, but comfortable. Tonight we’ll see some partly cloudy skies later tonight and lows will again be mild, in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Tomorrow will be very similar to today, with some morning clouds, which will clear to a sunny afternoon. Temperatures tomorrow will likely be in the low 80s. Sunday will be a bit warmer, back into the mid 80s. We’ll see a few high clouds at times, but it will be a mostly sunny day.

Things start to heat up Monday as high pressure builds. We’ll be approaching the 90s, before another heatwave arrives. That heatwave looks to last Tuesday through Thursday, with high temperatures in the low to upper 90s those three days. Models are disagreeing on how long this heatwave will last and just how hot it is going to get. Right now, we have it forecasted for three days, with temperatures back into the upper 80s for Friday.

