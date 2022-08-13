Bend man arrested after car stolen with infant inside, mother dragged, sheriff’s office says

SHADY COVE, Ore. (KPTV) - A Bend man was arrested after stealing a car with an infant inside and dragging the mother when she attempted to stop him on Friday morning in Shady Cove, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said at 10:45 a.m. Friday, deputies responded to the Chevron in Shady Cove. They were told the suspect stole the victim’s running, parked car with her one-year-old child inside. A few feet away, the mother saw what was happening and ran to the car to try to get the suspect to stop. She opened the driver’s door and pleaded with the suspect to stop, but he kept going.

The mother fought with the suspect as she was hanging on the outside of the door. She got him to stop in the middle of Highway 62.

The suspect ran away but was tracked with the help of a K9. Deputies found him hiding under a tarp on Highway 62.

Deputies arrested 33-year-old Jason Cheatham of Bend. He was taken to the Jackson County Jail on the following charges:

· Unlawful use of a motor vehicle

· Second-degree kidnapping (x2)

· Recklessly endangering (x2)

· First-degree robbery

· Second-degree disorderly conduct

· Harassment

The sheriff’s office did not say if there are any injuries to the mother or child.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.