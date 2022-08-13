Cloudy Morning & Comfortable Temps To Begin Weekend

Good morning! It’s a cloudy start to the day and temperatures are going to be very mild to start the day.

We will gradually see the clouds clearing out to a sunnier afternoon and evening. Along the coast, clouds may linger longer. We are also seeing some areas of patchy drizzle this morning, which should come to an end by late morning. Temperatures will be on the cooler side again today, but still warm, in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Tomorrow we see temperatures starting to warm up and much sunnier skies, with some high clouds at times. Highs will reach the mid 80s and then warm a touch more to start next week on Monday. High pressure moves into the region and temperatures will soar into the 90s for much of the week.

The heat wave will likely begin on Tuesday and peak on Wednesday, with temperatures in the upper 90s. Thursday and Friday will still be hot, but a bit cooler with highs in the low 90s. Models have been disagreeing on the length and intensity of this heat wave, so we will be monitoring and updating as it approaches.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.