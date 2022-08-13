Firefighters rescue parachutist from 40-foot tree

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 3:09 PM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters rescued a parachutist trapped at the top of a tree in Mulino on Friday, according to Clackamas Fire District.

Just before 5 p.m., rescue crews responded to the 26000 block of Airport Road where a parachutist had become entangled at the top of a 40-foot pine tree.

Firefighters used an aerial ladder to safely remove them from the tree. No injuries were reported.

