‘He was one of the good ones’: Portland dad remembers teen killed in Gresham last August

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - His son was shot and killed in Gresham nearly a year ago, but Seneca Alexander Sr. still struggles to put into words how hard it’s been.

“I know that he was one of the good ones,” he said. “It’s a lotta bit to get used to. You can’t just erase someone’s life.”

This last year has been especially tough as milestones like graduation have come and gone. Seneca Alexander Jr. should have graduated in June, but instead, his school honored his life with a photo of him on stage.

“It just really, really hurts to see people with their kids, they got to see them walk across and then hug them afterward,” Alexander Sr. said.

Last August, Gresham Police said they found Alexander Jr. shot multiple times in a car. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

A few months later, police said they were looking for a 26-year-old in connection to this shooting, but they never arrested anyone.

Now, Alexander Sr. said he’s working with the City of Gresham to try and keep kids out of trouble, reduce gun violence and implement new technology that can detect shootings in the area.

Too many young people have died, he said.

“There could be scholars, kids that have cured diseases, or should’ve cured diseases. All these things should’ve, could’ve happened, but who’s gonna know now?”

Alexander Sr. has set up an email where families impacted by gun violence can reach out to him for support. That’s sharingourgrief@gmail.com.

Gresham Police are asking anyone who knows anything about this shooting to contact them.

