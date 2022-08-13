One injured in shooting along Historic Columbia River Highway

TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) – Deputies responded Friday night to a shooting along the Columbia River Highway.

Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office responded just after 9 p.m. to the 28400 block of the Historic Columbia River Highway after receiving reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officers found one man with a gunshot to his arm.

MCSO told FOX 12 the shooting appeared to be a robbery with the 911 caller saying his brother was outside their house when more than one person attempted to rob him. Officials did not provide any further details of the suspects or events prior to the shooting.

According to first responders, the man is expected to survive.

This is developing news and will be updated as more information becomes available.

