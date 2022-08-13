Serious crash closes all lanes of Hwy 30 in north Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash has closed Highway 30 in both directions in northwest Portland on Saturday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said a motorcycle and vehicle collided. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. There was no information about any other possible injuries.

Officers have closed the highway between Linnton and the Sauvie Island Bridge.

PPB said the investigation is in the early stages. It did not provide an estimate of when the highway will reopen.

