Traffic Alert: Portland bridge closures for bicycle event

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Drivers should expect lane closures on three Willamette River bridges Saturday and Sunday for the annual Providence Bridge Pedal event, according to Multnomah County.

Closures at 6 p.m. Saturday:

Hawthorne Bridge: Beginning Saturday, event organizers will start closing lanes on Hawthorne Bridge. Additionally, the onramp from Southwest Naito Parkway to the Hawthorne Bridge eastbound will close at this time and remain closed until the end of the event on Sunday.

Closures Sunday morning:

Hawthorne Bridge: At 6 a.m. all eastbound lanes on the Hawthorne Bridge will be closed for the event. Westbound traffic will remain open.

Morrison Bridge: From 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., eastbound lanes as well as bicycle and pedestrian lanes will close on the Morrison Bridge for staggered starts. Westbound lanes will remain open.

Sellwood Bridge: Starting at 6 a.m. there will be bike lane and sidewalk closures for the Bridge Pedal event. Those closures should last until 9:30 a.m.

For more information, visit the Bridge Pedal website.

