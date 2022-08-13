Traffic blocked after train cars derail near Union Station

Train cars derail Saturday afternoon near Union Station in Portland.
Train cars derail Saturday afternoon near Union Station in Portland.(PPB)
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A derailed train has closed a street to traffic near downtown Portland on Saturday afternoon.

The Portland Police Bureau said just after noon Saturday, officers responded with Portland Fire & Rescue to a derailed train near Union Station. When they arrived, they found a freight train locomotive and grain car derailed.

Northwest Naito Parkway is blocked between Northwest Nicolai Street and Northwest Everett Street.

Police said there are no reported injuries or HAZMAT issues. There is no estimate on when the road will reopen.

