2 teens injured in drive-by shooting in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Two teenagers were injured in a drive-by shooting Saturday night in Salem, according to police.

The Salem Police Department said just before 11 p.m. Saturday, officers received a report that two 18-year-old shooting victims arrived at the Salem Health emergency department. They learned the victims were southbound in a sedan on Commercial Street near Vista Avenue when someone in a southbound SUV shot at them. The driver of the sedan was able to take the victims to the hospital. There was no update on their condition.

Officers located evidence of a shooting at the scene. They are still investigating. They said no arrests have been made.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the Salem police tips line at (503) 588-8477.

