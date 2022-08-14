24th Elephant Garlic Festival underway in North Plains
NORTH PLAINS, Ore. (KPTV) - The North Plains Elephant Garlic Festival is underway.
It’s the 24th year for the event, put on by the non-profit North Plains Events Association.
Organizers said the three-day festival is the city’s “signature” event. It immerses people in a diverse selection of entertainment, food, arts, music and, of course, garlic.
The festival continues Sunday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
