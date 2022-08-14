24th Elephant Garlic Festival underway in North Plains

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 9:20 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLAINS, Ore. (KPTV) - The North Plains Elephant Garlic Festival is underway.

It’s the 24th year for the event, put on by the non-profit North Plains Events Association.

Organizers said the three-day festival is the city’s “signature” event. It immerses people in a diverse selection of entertainment, food, arts, music and, of course, garlic.

The festival continues Sunday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

