24th Elephant Garlic Festival underway in North Plains

NORTH PLAINS, Ore. (KPTV) - The North Plains Elephant Garlic Festival is underway.

It’s the 24th year for the event, put on by the non-profit North Plains Events Association.

Organizers said the three-day festival is the city’s “signature” event. It immerses people in a diverse selection of entertainment, food, arts, music and, of course, garlic.

The festival continues Sunday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.