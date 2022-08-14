Crews respond to 2-alarm silo fire in N Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue is investigating a two-alarm fire in north Portland on Sunday morning.

Just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to a fire in the machinery of a silo at CLD Pacific Grain. Investigators said it was not a large fire. But because of the location, height, and amount of crews it took to put it out, they upgraded it to a second alarm.

PF&R did not say yet what caused it.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.