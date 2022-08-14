Downtown businesses excited for foot traffic Bridge Pedal will bring

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Bridge Pedal is back and Portland business owners like Robin McCrary are excited.

“We open at 11 - it’s over from 10 to 11 - then it kind of trails and then all the people come in, hangout and are wandering,” McCrary said. “We’ll pick up business from that point throughout the day. It’ll make for a great, fun, festive, party-type environment.”

Sunday morning, 10,000 people are expected to participate in the bike ride across Portland’s Willamette bridges, starting at Southwest Naito Parkway and Morrison and ending a few blocks away at Ash Street, bringing lots of foot traffic downtown.

McCrary owns Portland Burger on Second Avenue and said events like these - Bridge Pedal and the upcoming Burger Week - are both good for business, and good for Portland as a whole.

“We want faces, we want that interaction,” she said. “These events reveal to people that it’s okay to come down here, that it’s safe to come down here, that there’s life and relationships waiting for them down here.”

Portlander Terence Grady agreed and said more scheduled events would bring people downtown and help them feel safe to do so.

“What brought us out is the Saturday market and we heard there was a BBQ at a park locally,” Grady said. “So whenever there’s an event like that it gets people out of the house, gives them an excuse to introduce themselves to the community.”

