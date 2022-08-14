Firefighters respond to blaze at Hollywood District restaurant

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters responded to a fire at Reo’s Ribs off Northeast Sandy Boulevard on Saturday around 2 a.m., according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

Investigators said the blaze started near the door but caused minimal damage inside the building before firefighters were able to extinguish the flames. No injuries were reported.

But this isn’t the first fire at Reo’s Ribs.

In late November 2021, Jennifer Lynn Cole was arrested and charged with arson for a previous fire, according to police.

And back in 2017, a fire determined to be accidental closed the restaurant for a year, due to damage.

The owner of the restaurant has been contacted for comment but has not yet responded.

PF&R said they are still looking into the probable cause of the fire.

