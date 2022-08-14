Rescue crews respond to ‘significant’ vehicle accident in Cowlitz Co.

COWLITZ COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - Fire and rescue crews responded to a “significant” vehicle accident in Cowlitz County at about 9 p.m. Saturday, according to Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue.

Clark-Cowlitz Fire said there were multiple fire engines, ambulances and Lifeflight helicopters assisting.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area around Lewis River Road and Little Kalama River Road west of Woodland, Wash.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.