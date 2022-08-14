Two people injured in early morning shooting in Gresham, investigation ongoing

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - Gresham police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds on the ground at 3 a.m. Sunday near Northeast Burnside Road and Northeast Division Street, police said.

Multiple callers reported gunshots and said they saw three vehicles leave the area and head north on Northeast Hogan.

The injured man was found near Buster’s Texas Style Barbecue and taken to a trauma hospital. Police said he was expected to survive.

Police said they also found 26 shell casings and a vehicle with bullet damage near Division Sports Pub.

A short time later, deputies from Multnomah County responded to Troutdale where a gunshot victim was dropped off.

Police said the victim was “uncooperative,” and that they believed the “non-life-threatening” injuries were related to the Gresham shooting. This victim was also taken to a trauma hospital.

Police have not made any arrests and are continuing to investigate.

