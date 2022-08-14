‘Unknown’ person opens fire in Vancouver backyard, 3 men injured

KPTV file image
KPTV file image(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 12:45 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Three men were injured after someone opened fire at a home early Sunday morning in Vancouver, police said.

The Vancouver Police Department said just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 6900 block of Carolina Lane. When they arrived, they found three men who were shot in a backyard. They learned several people were in the backyard when an “unknown” person walked up and opened fire on the group.

VPD said three men were injured. All three do not have life-threatening injuries.

Officers have not made any arrests and no suspect description has been released. The major crimes unit is investigating.

