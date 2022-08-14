Warmer Monday, then hot through at least midweek

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland got a beautiful, sunny day to wrap up the weekend. Our high temperatures at the Portland International Airport should top out in the mid to upper 80s. Monday will also feature plenty of sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures, but we’ll still land in the mid to upper 80s.

Forecast models continue to show a ridge of high pressure expanding into our region early next week, doling out hot afternoons and warm nights for at least three days starting on Tuesday. The hottest day will likely be Wednesday, with high temperatures expected in the mid to upper 90s. The exact timing of a low pressure system dropping in will determine whether or not we still see a hot day on Friday (in the 90s) or if we’ll cool back down into the 80s, where we should remain through Sunday. There’s a good chance we’ll also see more clouds building back in next weekend.

