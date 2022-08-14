Warmer Sunday, getting hot early next week

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It was a gorgeous Saturday in Portland! Those morning clouds started to break apart around lunch time, but we only topped out at 79 degrees in Portland, a few degrees cooler than average. Another comfortable, mild night is ahead, and tomorrow we’ll see even more sunshine and temperatures warm into the mid 80s.

The warming trend continues through Tuesday, when our third heat wave is expected to begin. Our high temperatures Tuesday through Friday will be in the 90s, but it’s looking more unlikely that we’ll see temperatures soar into the triple digits in the metro area. Overnight lows will get pretty uncomfortable once again, likely in the mid to upper 60s for at least three nights in a row. The coast should stay mild during this heat wave due to onshore flow-- that’s the place to go for cooler temperatures.

We’ll have more confidence as we get closer, but it does look like a cooler weather system will start to push in on Saturday, so our metro temperatures should start to come back down into the 80s.

