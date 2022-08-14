WARMING TREND THROUGH MIDWEEK

Our skies are mostly clear as we kick off our Sunday, and temperatures are starting off on a cool note. Today will turn out to be a sunny day, with just a few high elevation clouds drifting through. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than Saturday, topping out between the low to mid 80s. Monday will be a touch warmer than today with highs ranging between 85-87 degrees.

A large ridge of high pressure is still forecast to expand out of the Southwest and across the western United States. This system will bring at least a 3 day heat wave to our region. Our hottest days should be Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday with highs climbing into the 90-98 degree range. The forecast gets a bit trickier between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday. Monsoonal moisture will surge in from the south, bringing mid-level clouds and chances of thunderstorms in the Cascades/central Oregon. Most of the action should stay east of the Willamette Valley, but cloud cover could mess with the high temperature forecast a bit. If it turns overcast early Wednesday afternoon, highs may struggle to reach the mid 90s. Look for updates to our forecast, as we might be making minor tweaks and adjustments. Regardless, plan for hot afternoons and warmer nights.

Toward the end of the week and this weekend, an area of low pressure will approach from the Pacific. The arrival time hasn’t been nailed down yet, but this system will bring cooling temperatures and maybe a few showers toward the end of the weekend.

Have a great Sunday!

