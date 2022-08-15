10,000 cyclists pedal across Portland bridges Sunday morning

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - More than 10,000 cyclists turned out for the annual Providence Bridge Pedal and Stride Sunday morning, according to a spokesperson for Providence Health & Services.

A portion of the funds raised by the ride will go to the Providence Better Outcomes thru Bridges. The BOB team works to help connect Providence patients with what they need once they are discharged – things like food, medication, transportation and shelter, according to Providence.

