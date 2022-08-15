3 families displaced after apartment fire in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A fire at an apartment complex in Vancouver has displaced three families.

Just before 6:30 p.m., the Vancouver Fire Department responded to a fire at the Fountain Village Apartments, located at 11900 Northeast 103rd Street. Crews arrived to the scene and found smoke coming from a third-story apartment.

Firefighters entered the third-floor apartment and found the fire had been extinguished by the sprinkler system. The fire did not extend to the surrounding area.

One person was injured during the fire and was taken to Legacy Emanuel for burns.

The fire department said seven adults, nine children and four pets were displaced from three apartments.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

