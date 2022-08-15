3 injured in shooting at amusement park near Chicago

Shooting took place just minutes before the park closed at 8 pm, Sunday.
Shooting took place just minutes before the park closed at 8 pm, Sunday.
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 8:26 PM PDT
GURNEE, Ill. (AP) — Three people were injured late Sunday in a shooting at an amusement park north of Chicago.

Three people were hurt in a parking lot outside Six Flags Great America in Gurnee when shots were fired from a vehicle, according to a spokesperson for the park, which is located about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of Chicago. The vehicle immediately drove away. No other details were provided.

Two of the people injured were taken to a hospital for evaluation and one refused treatment, according to the spokesperson.

WGN News spoke with Laurie Walker and her daughter, Grace, who were inside the park when the shooting incident occurred. Walker said they were waiting in line for an attraction in the southwest area of the park around 7:50 p.m. when she noticed people running in a panic.

“There is an active shooter, get down, get down,” Walker recalled someone shouting. “We didn’t know what was going on, so we get down.”

Walker and her daughter climbed over two fences to get “out of plain view sight,” where she could call her husband. After hiding out for a short while, Walker says she was able to leave the park.

Gurnee is in Lake County, about 20 miles north of Highland Park, where seven people died in a mass shooting during a July Fourth parade.

