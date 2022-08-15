Betsy Johnson reportedly gathers enough signatures for November election

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – Unaffiliated candidate for Oregon governor Betsy Johnson has secured the needed number of signatures to be included on the November ballot, according to her campaign.

In order to be included on the ballot as an independent candidate, Johnson needed to collect 23,744 signatures. In a release Monday, Johnson’s campaign claimed she had collected more than enough.

The signatures will be delivered to the Secretary of State on Tuesday and need to be verified by the office’s elections division by Aug. 30.

Johnson has previously served as a democrat in the Oregon House from 2001 to 2005, followed by Oregon Senate between 2005 and 2021. Johnson resigned from her seat in the Senate after announcing her intention to run for governor.

Democratic nominee Tina Kotek and Republican nominee Christine Drazan will also be on November’s ballot.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.