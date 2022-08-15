Capri Sun recalls thousands of boxes of pouches that may contain cleaning solution instead

Due to potential contamination, Capri Sun has announced a voluntary recall for thousands of juice pouches.

5,760 containers of Capri Sun ‘Wild Cherry’ flavor have been recalled by Kraft Heinz because they could have been contaminated with a cleaning agent at one of their manufacturing facilities, the company claims. The product “Best When Used By” date is June 25, 2023.

Consumer complaints over the ‘Wild Cherry’ flavor sparked the study, according to Kraft Heinz in its recall notice.

“The issue was discovered after we received several consumer complaints about the taste of the affected product. The company is actively working with retail partners and distributors to remove potentially impacted product from circulation.”

People can return any problematic cases to the point of purchase for refunds, according to Kraft Heinz.

Product Size: 6.6 fl oz

Name of Product: Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend

Packaging Description: Individual foil pouches packed in paperboard cartons. Note: Cases shipped to retailers include 4 cartons that are shrink-wrapped together. Product is sold by the carton at retail.

Manufacturer Code on Pouch: 25JUN2023, WXX LYY #### Note: #### would be between 0733-0900 for product affected by this issue. XX may be 01, 02, 03, 04, 09, or 10. YY may be 01 through 12.

Manufacturer Code on Carton: 25JUN2023 WXX #### CT1404. Note: #### would be between 0733-1000 for product affected by this issue. XX may be 01, 02, or 03.

Carton UPC: 0 8768400100 4

Case UPC: 87684 00409 00

