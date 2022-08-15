A heat pump will save you money but good luck getting one, Portland experts say.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - With another heatwave on the way, some people are still having a tough time finding the equipment to keep their house cool. However, the good news is, it may be easier to save some money on your cooling bills.

Energy Trust of Oregon is working with a ton of companies across the state to install heat pumps which can heat or cool your home. They’re adding incentives that could save you thousands. The problem is supply issues may keep your house warmer than you’d like this summer.

If you were to call today to get a heat pump installed, it would take one month. Rose City Heating and Cooling says they don’t have appointments available until mid-September because of supply chain problems caused by the pandemic.

First it was motors, but now its wiring harnesses, making it difficult to book an appointment. In some cases, it can delay installation by up to six months, depending on the supplier.

For say energy trust products, the inverter heat pump, there’s a little bit of a wait,” says Sterling Brookfield, Manager of Rose City Heating & Cooling. “As products become more and more available, we will shuffle the schedule, if someone has equipment in town.”

Energy Trust of Oregon is working with companies, which you can find on their website, to help Oregonians save money. Sterling says about 10% of his callers are interested in the Energy Trust incentives because they can save you money and still help the environment. Brookfield says you can replace an inefficient gas furnace with a highly efficient air handler that will heat and cool your home without any carbon monoxide going into the atmosphere.

Here is how to qualify through Energy Trust:

Fall under the updated household income guidelines: Maximum gross annual household income requirements now range from $58,600 for a one-person household to $155,700 for an eight-person household.

Be a Portland General Electric or Pacific Power customer in Oregon.

Work with an Energy Trust solar trade ally contractor – applicants can get matched with a qualified solar trade ally contractor here.

Own a single-family home, manufactured home, floating home, condo or multi-family residence that is either an attached side-by-side unit or a duplex, triplex or fourplex.

In addition to a federal tax credit, homeowners can receive a rebate of up to $5,000 for a solar electric system and up to $2,500 for an energy storage system. You can also save on up-front costs, and about $1,200 on utility bills.

“Heat pump incentives are anywhere from $600 to $1,650, and that comes right off bill add-on installation,” says Brookfield. “You’d be looking at about 10% for say your high efficient converter-driven heat pump system- and that would heat and cool your home without using fossil fuels.”

Brookfield told FOX 12 he doesn’t see his company being fully caught up and stocked up with units for about another year. There’s also the possibility of the wait time extending.

For more info https://www.energytrust.org/solar-request-analysis-bid/

Or call 1-866-368-7878

