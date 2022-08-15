Kinnamons in downtown Portland is giving cinnamon rolls a sweet makeover

By Ayo Elise
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 8:47 AM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Kinnamons is a new bakery in downtown Portland serving wildly topped cinnamon rolls!

With flavors like Blueberry Crumble and Cookies & Cream, customers will be able to find some of their favorite flavors on top of a freshly baked cinnamon roll. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by to learn more about it.

Kinnamons is open everyday, you can learn more here.

