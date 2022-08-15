Man flees arrest in slow moving excavator while deputies follow on foot near Banks

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Police pursued a slow moving construction machine on foot for more than half a mile before arresting the operator, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said the operator, Jesse B. Shaw, had three arrest warrants and was wanted for stealing a car.

Deputies said they found Shawn on a property just north of Banks while he was operating the excavator. When they commanded Shaw to shut the machine down and surrender, he ignored them for several long minutes while they trudged along behind.

When Shaw eventually stopped, he was arrested for eluding arrest, car theft, and a parole violation, police said.

