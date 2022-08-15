Man found with counterfeit DEA badge, drugs after pursuit in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man is facing 34 charges including impersonating an officer following a pursuit and crash in southeast Portland on Sunday, according to police.
Just after 10 a.m., officers found a stolen pickup truck in the area of Southeast 74th and Southeast Powell Boulevard. Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop and a pursuit began.
The suspect driver ended up in a dead-end near Southeast Taylor Street and Southeast 45th Street. According to police, the driver backed up and rammed a patrol vehicle. The officer inside was not injured.
Police said the suspect then tried to driver through fences, yards, a shed and a house before he fled on foot. Following an extensive search, the suspect was found hiding in a basement of a home.
The suspect identified as 36-year-old Joshua Frank Farrell, was found carrying a counterfeit DEA badge, drugs and hundreds of dollars in cash, according to police. An airsoft gun and handcuffs were found in the stolen truck.
Farrell was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of five counts of identity theft, second-degree attempted assault, attempt to elude by vehicle, attempt to elude on foot, first-degree trespass, impersonating a police officer, 20 counts of first-degree possession of a forged instrument, reckless driving, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
