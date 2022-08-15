Man killed in shooting at N. Portland park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the Portsmouth neighborhood Sunday night.

Just after 10 p.m., North Precinct officers responded to a shooting call in the 6000 block of North Fessenden Street, at Northgate Park. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man dead. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

The coroner’s vehicle just showed up to the scene @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/VtEwKUO3MP — Chandler Watkins (@CWatkinsNews) August 15, 2022

Police did not release any details about a suspect or suspects. No arrests have been made at this time.

North Geneva Avenue was closed from North Fessenden Street to North Newark Street during the investigation.

The Homicide Unit is leading the investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Jeff Pontius at Jeffery.Pontius@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0433, or Detective Tony Merrill Anthony.Merrill@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-4033. Please reference case number 22-219057.

