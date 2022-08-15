Northeast Portland’s Russell neighborhood can expect traffic delays due to road resurfacing

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - People driving around northeast Portland’s Russell neighborhood can expect delays and detours because of road resurfacing work starting this week.

The city announced Monday that resurfacing work would begin on Thursday, Aug. 18.

About 30 lane miles of neighborhood streets will be impacted. By Monday, August 29, the project is anticipated to be finished.

As part of PBOT’s routine preventive maintenance program, workers will apply a slurry seal to neighborhood streets. Crews can make quick, low-impact repairs to the road surface by identifying roadways that are in good to fair condition. The city said in a news release that the lifespan of roads is increased by at least six years by this slurry seal procedure.

A color-coded map shows when PBOT crews will be performing resurfacing work in the Russell neighborhood. (City of Portland)

Every day from 7 am to 5 pm is designated for the resurfacing work. According to the city, there won’t be any weekend work. A thorough block-by-block timetable of the slurry seal work is available on the PBOT’s Pavement Resurfacing and Preservation webpage.

The city said the seal can be applied to road surfaces on a block-by-block basis and only requires three to four hours time to cure before reopening the road to motor vehicle traffic. For people walking or rolling, street access should reopen an hour after the slurry seal has been applied.

Neighbors will notice “no parking” signs along streets 48-72 hours before work is scheduled to start. This is to ensure the streets are clear of any cars so the crews can quickly repair the road. Cars that are not moved will be towed outside of the project area at no cost to the car owner.

